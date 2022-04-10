225,005 Shares in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 225,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.42% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $34.29 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

