23,185 Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Triumph Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.