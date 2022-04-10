24,722 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,722 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $168,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.