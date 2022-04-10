292,068 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of Heartland Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

HTLD opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

