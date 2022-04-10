294,625 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Switch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

