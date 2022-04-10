29,567 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.