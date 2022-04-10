37,881 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.58.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

