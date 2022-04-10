$42.91 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.22 million and the lowest is $42.60 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $172.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $176.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $198.09 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $225.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

