47,572 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Webster Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

