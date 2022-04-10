48,245 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,780.83.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

