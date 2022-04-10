51,037 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.24% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 273,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

