51,594 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

