54,100 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EVERTEC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVTC stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.