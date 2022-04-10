65,722 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.43. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

