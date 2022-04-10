6,950 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

PAYC opened at $323.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.92. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

