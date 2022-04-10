88mph (MPH) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

88mph (MPH) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. 88mph has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $328,343.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $19.66 or 0.00046645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00105892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

