99,818 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.35% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

TTGT opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,569,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

