Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 349,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. 2,412,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,582. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

