Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Aflac worth $117,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. 2,412,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,582. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

