AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $108.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.