AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 4,503 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

