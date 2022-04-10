AGF Investments Inc. Sells 8,783 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $110,475,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.