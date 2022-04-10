Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 437,288 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

