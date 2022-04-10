Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 336,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $1,644,153.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.68 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

