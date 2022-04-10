Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,039,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.35% of Stagwell as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Stagwell by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

