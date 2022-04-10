Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.44% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.61 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

