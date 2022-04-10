Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after buying an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,289,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,054,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

