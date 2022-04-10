Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,227,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,649,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.78% of Riskified at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $23,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays decreased their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.89 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

