Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of Patrick Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.