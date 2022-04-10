Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 194,672 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Envista by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.