Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $8.51 Million in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 944,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.63% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 106.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $7.57 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.