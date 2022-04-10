Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $8.73 Million in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 573,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,730,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.66% of Armada Hoffler Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 776,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 172,341 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 419,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

