Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $9.15 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after buying an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $13,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $27.11 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

