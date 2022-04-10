Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $9.38 Million in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 442,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.52% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $993.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

