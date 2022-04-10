Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $9.62 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $208.40 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

