Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Interstate BancSystem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,266,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

