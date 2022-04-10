Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.