Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $8.76 Million Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 484,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.20% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 51.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.95 million, a P/E ratio of 254.65 and a beta of 0.17. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

