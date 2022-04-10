Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 330,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Outfront Media as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,334.00 and a beta of 1.73. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

