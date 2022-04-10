Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $9.31 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average is $175.25.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.