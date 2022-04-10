Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 655,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 83,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AFB opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

