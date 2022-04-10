Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

COKE opened at $488.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.41 and its 200-day moving average is $511.22.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

