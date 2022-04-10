Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.05% of Hawkins as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hawkins by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HWKN opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $881.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Hawkins (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawkins (HWKN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.