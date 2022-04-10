Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,497 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $305,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

