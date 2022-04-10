Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Terminix Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $22,168,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth $19,235,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $20,634,000.

TMX opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

