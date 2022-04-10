Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

