Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Centene by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.