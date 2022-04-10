Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 220,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

