Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.29% of White Mountains Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,100.35 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,064.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,055.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.