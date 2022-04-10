Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 226,297 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.80% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.51. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

